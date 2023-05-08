WOW-token (WOW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.34

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $284.06 million and approximately $0.34 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029088 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840588 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

