World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $125.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

WWE stock opened at $106.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $55.09 and a 12 month high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading

