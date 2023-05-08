WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 662.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,842 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of WNS worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in WNS by 307.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

