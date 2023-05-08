WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.66

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.



Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $205,000.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.



