Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $240.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wingstop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.06.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $210.23 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.65 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

