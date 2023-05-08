Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,177,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WSM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.99. 255,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,106. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.