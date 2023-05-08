Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$69.32. 305,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

