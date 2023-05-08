Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.
WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of WPM stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$69.32. 305,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.29. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$39.05 and a twelve month high of C$71.39.
Insider Activity at Wheaton Precious Metals
In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
