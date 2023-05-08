Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTE. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of WTE traded up C$1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$28.23. The company had a trading volume of 113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,398. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of C$21.59 and a 1-year high of C$37.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.95.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$54.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.5525576 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.