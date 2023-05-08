Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Given New C$1.35 Price Target at Raymond James

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James to C$1.35 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

