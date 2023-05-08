West Family Investments Inc. Sells 266 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $219,905,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $217,250,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,916,000 after buying an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 513,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,397,000 after buying an additional 268,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.26. 584,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,562. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

