West Family Investments Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,356,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,888 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRI traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $120.74. 386,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,107. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $133.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

