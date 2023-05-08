West Family Investments Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,484,250,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,390,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,655,000 after purchasing an additional 496,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,427. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

