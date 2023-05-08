West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.54.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,070. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

