West Family Investments Inc. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.19. 2,077,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,502. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65.
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
