West Family Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $90.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

