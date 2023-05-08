West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,777 in the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $14.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $747.69. 307,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $791.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.37. The company has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

