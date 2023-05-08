WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of WCC stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.20.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.75%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in WESCO International by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 125,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.