Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

