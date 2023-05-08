Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00.

5/5/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $95.00.

5/5/2023 – Microchip Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $76.00.

3/16/2023 – Microchip Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $74.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

