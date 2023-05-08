Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMOU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Qomolangma Acquisition Price Performance

QOMOU remained flat at $10.46 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Get Qomolangma Acquisition alerts:

Qomolangma Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, agriculture machinery, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors primarily in Asian markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QOMOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qomolangma Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QOMOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qomolangma Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.