Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 270,725 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,725 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $2,001,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $3,520,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 354.7% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 454,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

DNAD remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 24,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,928. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

