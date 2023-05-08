Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1,524.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.47. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

