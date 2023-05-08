Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,142,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 67.5% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 414,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZT remained flat at $10.19 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,517. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

