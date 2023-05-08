Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its holdings in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of TCV Acquisition worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TCV Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $899,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About TCV Acquisition

TCV Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

