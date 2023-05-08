Wealthspring Capital LLC Grows Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,889 shares during the period. Screaming Eagle Acquisition accounts for 2.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.72% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,919,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.20. 14,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

