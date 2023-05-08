Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,146 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 19.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTOCU remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Company Profile

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

