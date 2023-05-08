Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys Shares of 37,500 DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DALS. Mangrove Partners raised its position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 513.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 376,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 445,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 304,492 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,420,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 278,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 113,753 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DALS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 19,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

