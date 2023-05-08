Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 51,755 Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) by 167.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,755 shares during the period. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 comprises approximately 1.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAVC. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,098,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,823 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 37.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 441,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 119,895 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the third quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 20.9% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,642. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

