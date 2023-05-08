Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Stephens

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,687.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $124,395.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,687.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,677 shares of company stock worth $1,385,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

