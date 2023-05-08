Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.