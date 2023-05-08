WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,768 shares. The stock has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

