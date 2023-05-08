WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,622,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,002,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.46. 927,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,148. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

