WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 95,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Walmart by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $409.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.