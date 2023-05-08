WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 5,410 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $212.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

