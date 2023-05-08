WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 4,106 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.32. 178,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,088. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

