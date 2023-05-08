WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,238 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $627.04. 441,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $625.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

