WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,040 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $256.38. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

