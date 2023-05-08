WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 20,409.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,946 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE J traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $118.77. The stock had a trading volume of 195,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,397. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.