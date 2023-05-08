WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.05% of Amcor worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 1,490,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,166,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

