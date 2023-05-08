WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,205 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.0 %

PYPL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,178,095. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

