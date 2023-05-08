Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after buying an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walmart by 85.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.62. 1,193,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

