Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.6% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $70,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $408.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.92.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

