Walken Price Reaches $0.0317 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Walken has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $14.54 million and $2.37 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,232 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

