Vow Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $190.70 Million (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $190.70 million and $245,859.28 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

