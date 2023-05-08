VNET Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

VNET Group reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $203,391.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

