Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 23rd

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.