Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,134,523.74 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $2,134,523.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,751,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,829,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.