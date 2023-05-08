Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO Sells $10,884.24 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 5,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $10,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,474.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 5th, William John Kelly sold 4,911 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $10,558.65.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, William John Kelly sold 1,139 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,722.21.
- On Monday, March 6th, William John Kelly sold 4,954 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $13,276.72.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, William John Kelly sold 6,287 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $17,540.73.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. 133,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $265.78 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 395.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $6,159,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
