Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $51,413.77 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,234.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00291870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00547924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00403910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000850 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,701,672 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

