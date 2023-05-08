Verge Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and $1.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,844.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.86 or 0.00290407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00553834 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00065734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00404291 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001004 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,236,532 coins and its circulating supply is 16,519,236,525 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

